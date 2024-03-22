Motherwell appoint a Chief Executive after a 15 month search

Brian Caldwell will take up the Chief Executive post at Fir Park in April as the club announce the long awaited replacement for Alan Burrows.

The Motherwell website announced the news on Friday stating, “Brian has a wealth of football experience spanning over almost 30 years, having served as Chief Executive of Ayr United, St Mirren and Shrewsbury Town in England.”

The vacancy arose when Alan Burrows declared his intention to depart in January 2023. He was soon in place at Pittodrie and Derek Weir filled the job on an interim basis.

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon (who is poised to leave his post at the end of the season) thanked Weir for his long service to the club and remarked of the new appointee that “As one of the most experienced football Chief Executives who has worked in both Scotland and England, we feel Brian will be a huge asset to Motherwell Football Club.”

Caldwell was CEO at Ayr United for ten years until June 1994. After a couple of years in sales he joined St Mirren and ran the club for eight years, then followed a seven and a half year spell at Shrewsbury before he left in May 2023.

On his departure from the Shrews their manager Steve Cotterill said "The club has lost a good guy. I will miss him without a shadow of a doubt." That sentiment was echoed by many of their supporters.

Caldwell joins Motherwell at a time when the fan owned club is considering the need for external investment. A survey of Well Society members indicated a willingness to consider a dilution of the shareholding but, as yet, there are no firm proposals ready for formal approval. He joins at at interesting time.

His experience and knowledge of the Scottish game has him well placed to guide Motherwell for the next stage in its proud history and we wish him all the best.

Come on ye ‘Well.