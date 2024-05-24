Motherwell begin the squad renewal

Motherwell have released the annual squad update offering a first look at the changes that we can expect in the coming weeks.
The team played the last game of 2023/24 less than a week ago but the short term nature of most player contracts means that there will be lots of comings and goings as the manager works to build his squad for the new season.
The detail from the club website is –
PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT
Dan Casey
Shane Blaney
Andy Halliday
Harry Paton
Ross Tierney
Davor Zdravkovksi
Lennon Miller
Theo Bair
Moses Ebiye
LOAN PLAYER RETURNING TO PARENT CLUB
Georgie Gent
Adam Devine
Adam Montgomery
Oli Shaw
Jack Vale
PLAYERS DEPARTING
Callan Elliot
Calum Butcher
Barry Maguire
Blair Spittal
Liam Kelly
PLAYERS OFFERED NEW CONTRACT AND NEGOTIATING
Matty Connelly
Stephen O’Donnell
Bevis Mugabi
Callum Slattery
Sam Nicholson
PLAYERS WHO HAVE AGREED EXTENSIONS
Paul McGinn (contract until summer 2025, with option for another year)
Aston Oxborough (contract until summer 2025)
An update also on our Under 18 squad.
CONTRACT EXTENSION AGREED
Dylan Wells (contract until summer 2026)
Olly Whyte (contract until summer 2025)
Max Ross (contract until summer 2025)
Ewan Wilson (contract until summer 2025)
Mark Ferrie (contract until summer 2025)
UNDER CONTRACT
Brannan McDermott
Luca Ross
Ross Nelson
Scott Williamson
Zack Tomany
Derin Marshall
Zack Flatman
Campbell Forrest
Mikey Booth
Devon Johnston
PLAYERS DEPARTING
Shay Nevans
Robbie Garcia
Arran Bone
Kyle Aitken
Josh Bogan
Adam MacDonald
There’s no mention of Jon Obika but it is believed that his contract has ended.
The expected departures of Blair Spittal and Liam Kelly have been confirmed and the pair will be a major loss to the team. Kelly has been an ever present this season and beyond.
No doubt we’ll be hearing of new faces shortly.