Motherwell begin the squad renewal

Last updated : 24 May 2024 By John Wilson

Motherwell have released the annual squad update offering a first look at the changes that we can expect in the coming weeks.

The team played the last game of 2023/24 less than a week ago but the short term nature of most player contracts means that there will be lots of comings and goings as the manager works to build his squad for the new season.

The detail from the club website is –

PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT

Dan Casey

Shane Blaney

Andy Halliday

Harry Paton

Ross Tierney

Davor Zdravkovksi

Lennon Miller

Theo Bair

Moses Ebiye

LOAN PLAYER RETURNING TO PARENT CLUB

Georgie Gent

Adam Devine

Adam Montgomery

Oli Shaw

Jack Vale

PLAYERS DEPARTING

Callan Elliot

Calum Butcher

Barry Maguire

Blair Spittal

Liam Kelly

PLAYERS OFFERED NEW CONTRACT AND NEGOTIATING

Matty Connelly

Stephen O’Donnell

Bevis Mugabi

Callum Slattery

Sam Nicholson

PLAYERS WHO HAVE AGREED EXTENSIONS

Paul McGinn (contract until summer 2025, with option for another year)

Aston Oxborough (contract until summer 2025)

An update also on our Under 18 squad.

CONTRACT EXTENSION AGREED

Dylan Wells (contract until summer 2026)

Olly Whyte (contract until summer 2025)

Max Ross (contract until summer 2025)

Ewan Wilson (contract until summer 2025)

Mark Ferrie (contract until summer 2025)

UNDER CONTRACT

Brannan McDermott

Luca Ross

Ross Nelson

Scott Williamson

Zack Tomany

Derin Marshall

Zack Flatman

Campbell Forrest

Mikey Booth

Devon Johnston

PLAYERS DEPARTING

Shay Nevans

Robbie Garcia

Arran Bone

Kyle Aitken

Josh Bogan

Adam MacDonald

There’s no mention of Jon Obika but it is believed that his contract has ended.

The expected departures of Blair Spittal and Liam Kelly have been confirmed and the pair will be a major loss to the team. Kelly has been an ever present this season and beyond.

No doubt we’ll be hearing of new faces shortly.