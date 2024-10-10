Motherwell CEO give an update

Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell has given an October update via an online interview.

The first topic in the online chat was about the contract extensions for Stuark Kettlewell and Stephen Frail. Brian was glad to get it done early in the season. “I’ve been very impressed with how hard they work at the football club. They arrive early and leave late! It is important to have continuity at the club and the results speak for themselves. They are good types, good people and they are trying everything they know to drive the club forward.”

As for the Friday night game against Dundee United, “It was brilliant.” It was the first real sign of how closely the Well Society and club boards work together. After the draw was made and the Friday date was set we sat down together to share ideas about driving people along to the game. It was great to see so many supporters come out and see us through the match. Hopefully it will be one that lasts long in the memory. The work that was done by the Society board, leafleting and posters in local businesses, was fantastic to see. There was a real community spirit. Hopefully we can continue that good work going forward.

How to build on it? That is part on the ongoing regular discussions with the Society board. What can we learn, what’s the feedback? Can we do it on a more regular basis reinforcing to the local community when the fixtures are?

The moving of the home game against Kilmarnock to Friday 20 December was done to benefit attendance on that difficult pre-Christmas weekend (and to provide an extra day before the game on Boxing Day). We will hope for another big crown under the lights.

On semi final ticketing Brian pointed out that as the four teams share the proceeds there has to be a four way agreement with on pricing. Although he argued for last year’s adult price (£28) he had to concede the rise to £30 but he secured concession pricing and hopes that will be helpful to some.

After the transfer window closed at the end of August attention turned to those players who are out of contract at the end of this season. Discussions with players and agents are ongoing and he hopes that “very very soon” some extension can be agreed to provide some early continuity.

Regarding the ongoing process of interviewing candidates for both the club and Society boards Brian is pleased to be involved. He spoke of the high caliber of people and that is encouraging for the club and Society going forward. He values the close working relationship that now exists between the football club and the Society board.

The full interview can be found here.

Thanks to Scott and the media team.