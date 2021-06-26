Motherwell concede late in first warm-up game

Graham Alexander used Saturday's friendly in Dumbarton to run the rule over seven trialists and a few upcoming youngsters.

Motherwell used twenty four players in the first pre-season meeting that saw only one goal, a late winner for The Sons.

With the closes season scoreboard showing seventeen departures and only three arrivals the manager is on a mission to build his new squad. New forwards Connor Shields and Kaiyne Woolery played in the first and second halves respectively but there was no mention of Justin Amaluzor.

Reports suggest that among those under inspection was Jamie Ness the 30 year old midfielder who left Dundee last October.

Others mentioned to be possible candidates by the Record are Tom King, Irish defender Darragh O'Connor, midfielder Joe Muscatt and striker Shayon Harrison.

It is expected that another closed door game will be arranged for next weekend but the only confirmed game before the League Cup group stage is on 10 July against Millwall.

The squad will start the second week of preparation on Monday.