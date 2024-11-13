Motherwell fast out the blocks

With eleven league games completed Motherwell are a third of the way to the split. It has been a good start.

No ‘Well fan would have anticipated the Steelmen sharing fourth place in the table by the November international break. Add to that a lucrative trip to Hampden for the League Cup semi-final and even the Fir Park pessimists (and there are more than a few) have to admit that the season has started well.

Stuart Kettlewell’s close season trading delivered a big squad by Motherwell’s normal standards but the benefit has been clear. Despite the ever present and substantial injury list he has been able to field teams well able to compete.

Stuart Kettlewell

Tawanda Maswanhise leads the top scorers’ table with three to his credit. Eight others have found the net and the spread of goals throughout the squad has been a welcome feature. Forced defensive changes have become a matter of routine yet the concession rate has been relatively low. The manager can be pleased with the team spirit on show every week.

While the early promise is welcome, few in the Fir Park stands are being tempted by thoughts of a trip abroad next July. Until top flight safety is secured those thoughts should remain suppressed.

The current break ends with a trip to Dingwall. That’s the start of a six game run before Christmas in which Motherwell will face none of the current top three. Is this the opportunity to make a decisive break from the strugglers at the bottom end of the table?

