Motherwell get two homes and three aways

Motherwell fans will have to travel to three of the final five matches of the season. The SPFL have released details of the post-split fixtures.

There are no surprises in the arrangements for the last series of matches. A balance of nineteen homes and aways has been achieved.

The end of season party at Fir Park will follow the game against St Johnstone.

Stuart Kettlewell has set out his ambition to be best of the rest and that task begins with a trip to Pittodrie at the end of April. Further jaunts to Dingwall and Edinburgh are sandwiched between the pair of home fixtures against Livingston and, finally, against St Johnstone.

Let’s hope that our salvation is secured before that final clash.

Aberdeen (a) Saturday 27 April

Livingston (h) Saturday 4 May

Ross County (a) 11 May

Hibs (a) Wednesday 15 May

St Johnstone Sunday 19 May

