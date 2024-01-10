Motherwell grab the headlines without kicking a ball.

It was a quiet week for player movement but a long interview with Derek Weir and a tongue in cheek YouTube video boosted the club’s media presence.

The interim CEO, now in post for a year, used a forty minute interview to give fans a long overdue position statement. He summarised the unproductive search for a successor to Alan Burrows and confirmed that a renewed effort is underway. He suggested that a ‘fresh blood’ candidate with no previous link to the club would be preferred.

He defended the recruitment strategy and explained the need for the expensive new pitch. The agreement to seat the Academy at Braidhurst had been renewed and negotiations had delivered more club control over the training facilities at Dalziel Park. He went on to explore the governance and finance at the club and indicated that an initiative would soon be launched.

The promotion that seeks inward investment came in the form of a quirky video. The appeal and its associated tweet have given the club huge exposure. Views in excess of 2.5 million prompted ten indications of interest within a couple of days and Well Society recruitment has been boosted. A quick search shows how the story has been echoed here and abroad.

Motherwell appeals to Taylor Swift, celebrities for investment - ESPN

Taylor Swift: Motherwell's Hollywood-aimed investment campaign goes that viral - BBC

Motherwell would be happy to hear from Hollywood as they seek new investment - Scotsman

'Taylor Swift, gies some dosh': Motherwell Football Club appeals to Hollywood A-listers for money - Sky

Motherwell would be happy to hear from Hollywood as they seek new investment – beIN Sports

Scottish football club asks Taylor Swift to ‘gies some dosh’ in appeal for A-list investment - Independent

Jim McMahon has been thrust in front of TV cameras as he dismissed any idea that the video was an embarrassment. He pointed to the wider exposure, the potential leads that the club was now pursuing and the other threads to the campaign that were being used to seek out further investment.

Motherwell is in a stable financial position but with competitors in receipt of greater funds the need for matching resource is obvious.