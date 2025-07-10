Motherwell introduce a third arrival this week - Emmanuel Longelo

Motherwell completed the third signing of the week with the arrival of Emmanuel Longelo from Brimingham City.

At the end of the training camp in the Netherlands Manager Jens Berthel Askou expressed the hope that a few more players would be added to the squad. He has landed three (making a total of six close season additions) to strengthen defence, midfield and attack.

Monday came with the introduction Eseosa Sule to ‘Well fans. The 19 year old is on loan from his home club West Bromwich Albion and comes with a bit of a reputation as a goal scorer. His home club demonstrated their faith in his potential by agreeing a new two year deal with him earlier this month.

Wednesday saw Elijah Just unveiled. He is permanent signing on a two year contract and a wide midfielder. The club paid “and undisclosed fee” to Danish 1st Division side Horsens for his services. At 25 he has already earned 36 caps for New Zealand and it would be no surprise to see him as a fixture in the team.

Thursday brought Emmanuel Longelo into the Fir Park dressing room after a move from Birmingham City. The 24 year old left back was on loan with Cambridge United last season. He is anothet "undisclosed fee" and has a two year contract with a club option for a further season. Askou said via the club website, "We strongly believe that he’ll be a very valuable player for Motherwell in the years to come and look forward to giving him his first minutes in the game against Clyde on Saturday.”

Maybe we’ll get a look at more of the new starts at New Douglas Park on Saturday?