Motherwell launch the 24/25 home strip

Last updated : 25 June 2024 By John Wilson

Motherwell players will sport a fresh design when the new season kicks off in a couple of weeks.  What do you think?

The strip reveal arrived on Tuesday afternoon with the club shop gearing up for in-store and online sales from Friday.

The traditional band has gone. Instead, a white stripe is used to separate the claret and amber sections at the front of the shirt.

Claret shorts and hooped socks complete the outfit.

Those who prefer the 23/24 outfit can still grab a bargain at the club shop.  £20 for the adult top is a snip.


