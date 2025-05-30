Motherwell learn Premier Sports Cup group

Motherwell will start the new season in July with four games in the League Cup group stage.

Wednesday's draw delivered the following -

Group G

Pot 1: Motherwell

Pot 2: Morton

Pot 3: Stenhousemuir

Pot 4: Peterhead

Pot 5: Clyde

Thirty seven SPFL clubs (excluding the 5 taking part in UEFA competitions) together with invitees Bonnyrigg Rose, Brechin City and Brora Rangers combined to form the eight groups of five that form the first round of the League Cup.

Each team will have two home and two away ties spread among the five round one match days. Draws will lead to a penalty shootout for a bonus point, there will be no extra-time. Details will follow after consultation with the TV sponsor.

The three best section winners will join the UEFA teams in the second round as seeds. Qualification for the second round is the reward for the eight group winners and the three best runners-up.

Premier Sports Cup dates 2025/26

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 12/13

MD2: Midweek of July 15/16

MD3: Weekend of July 19/20

MD4: Midweek of July 22/23

MD5: Weekend of July 26/27

Second round

Weekend of August 16/17

Quarter-finals

Weekend of September 20/21

Semi-finals

Weekend of November 1/2

Final

Sunday December 14