Motherwell lose friendly with FC Twente

Motherwell ended their week long Dutch training camp with a 3-0 loss to FC Twente

The game provided a hard workout for both sides as they melted under the very hot summer sun. Thanks to FC Twente’s coverage on YouTube we were able to follow the match.

The Motherwell defence was well tested throughout the contest as the home side in their all red strips pinned the visitors back for long spells. It soon became apparent that Jens Berthel Askou had instructed his ‘keeper to play out from the back even against an opposition high line. Those who remember the discomfort endured by ‘Well defenders during the Jim Gannon era will be familiar with the picture.

Lennon Miller on the ball

Twente took the lead after 12 minutes when striker Van Wolfswinkel was presented with a chance from ten yards. He swiped the ball well beyond Calum Ward to the corner of the net. The PA blasted out a rendition of Scotland the Brave!

Motherwell responded with Tawanda Maswanhise driving in a low cross from the right but Apostolos Stamatelopoulos could not make contact. After a break for drinks Ward produced a good save low to his left to deliver a one goal deficit at the interval

Both teams made use of substitutes as the second half got underway. Motherwell were a bit more adventurous but the Twente ‘keeper had little to do.

The second goal came after a Motherwell attack broke down outside the opposition box. The ball was quickly moved upfield and Ward was forced to parry across the face of goal to give Ünüvar an easy tap in. He was to get a second in the closing minutes when he dispatched a cut back beyond Ward.

Motherwell’s new management team will have a better idea of the job in hand and they will know that a lot of work will be needed in the next fortnight before the League Cup group stage.

Tuesday 1 July 2025

FC Twente 3 Motherwell 0

Team: Ward, Koutroumbis, Gordon, McGinn, Wilson, Miller, Watt, Slattery, Fadinger, Maswanhise, Stamatelopoulus

Subs: Connolly, O’Donnell, Balmer, Halliday, McGhee, Sparrow, Ross, Whyte, Forrest, Friel, Williamson