Motherwell lose out on home games

Fir Park will have two home fixtures this post-split while fans will be on the road for three.

Motherwell will start the post-split phase of the league campaign at Fir Park with the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday 26 April.

A couple of trips follow as the next two Saturdays bring journeys to Dens Park and Tynecastle.

The final week of the season brings a midweek home meeting with Kilmarnock on Wednesday 14 May before the season ends with the long trek to Dingwall on Sunday 18 May.

The fixture computer was unable to give Motherwell a fair division of home and away fixtures and the campaign will end with only eighteen matches at Fir Park and twenty on the road.

In summary,

Motherwell v St Johnstone, Saturday 26 April

Dundee v Motherwell, Saturday 3 May

Hearts v Motherwell, Saturday 10 May

Motherwell v Kilmarnock , Wednesday 14 May

Ross County v Motherwell, Sunday 18 May