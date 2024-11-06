Motherwell Name New Chairman, Boost Society Board

Macmillan, CEO of Scottish fashion brand Bee Inspired, brings 11 years’ experience of commercial and operational director roles in the Nordics, where he was selected as one of the top three young business talents in Denmark, according to a joint club and Well Society statement.

He is joined on the executive board by digital marketing chief executive Greg Anderson – who also remains on the Society board following his recent election - and Professor Grant Jarvie, director of academy sport at the University of Edinburgh.

“It is a true honour and privilege to be elected as Chairman of Motherwell Football club,” said Macmillan. “I have had the fortune of building relationships with the Well Society board members, and we share a common vision of ensuring close collaboration between the club and Society, building on core values of transparency, community and integrity.

“The Well Society elections and the publication of the vision document – ‘Our Club, Our Future’ – has shown that we have an incredibly skilled and energised community, and we must ensure we provide a platform and culture of unity, and which brings that to fruition.

Previous chairman Jim McMahon's era ended following his disastrous summer recommendation to accept minor investment from American television producer Erik Barmack in exchange for handing over nearly half of the club and control of the board.

Tom Feeley – perhaps controversially given his support for the aborted Barmack bid – retained his executive board place along with club chief executive Brian Caldwell and financial d David Lindsay.

Graham Keys stepped down from his role as company secretary while Douglas Dickie previously declined to interview for the board after resigning his role as Society co-chair over his support for Barmack.

Speedie, a programme manager in the Scottish financial sector and known to many as the long-term former PA announcer at Fir Park, now leads the Society with Feely and Amber Johnstone elected as vice-chairs.

Alison Thewliss, David Cullinan and Kevin Rogers have been co-opted, following competitive interview and selection, to take the Well Society Board to its maximum 12 directors. Former MP and councilor Thewliss is chair of the urban regeneration company, Clyde Gateway, Cullinan comes from the the finance and tech sectors and Rogers was formerly CEO of Paycare, a major sponsor of the club.

“Not only are we ambitious, climbing the league table on the park, but we’ve a shared vision off the park – to accelerate our success as Scotland’s first top-flight fan owned football club,” said Speedie.

“Refreshing our leadership, governance, growth and engagement models were key elements of our plans for the coming years.”

The Society recently announced its first strategic partnership with East Kilbride technology business Social Jungle in the creation of a new app.