Motherwell name the new manager

Motherwell have appointed Jens Berthel Askou, a 42 year old Dane, as the manager to replace Michael Wimmer.

Once again the club confounded the press and pundits by appointing an unfamiliar coach to the Fir Park hot seat.

Askou’s last position was as an assistant coach with FC Copenhagen. He had a fifteen year playing career as a centre back mostly in Denmark with spells in Turkey and with Norwich City. His ten years of coaching experience included spells as player-assistant then time at Gothenburg, Sparta Prague then Copenhagen.

He will take up the reins, subject to receiving a work permit, as the players report for pre-season training next week.

Kyrk Mcmillan, Motherwell chairman, said on the MFC website, “This has been a more rigorous process to recruit our new manager due to the incredible number of applications for the role

“We had a high number of impressive applicants, but we were really drawn to Jens. His track record of working with big clubs, delivering success and developing young players matches up with all our philosophies here at Motherwell Football Club. He has handed 26 teenagers debuts in five-and-a-half seasons, which I think is evidence of Jens implementing his ideas and morals.

The new manager added, “This is a really proud moment for me,” Jens Berthel Askou added.

“It’s a huge honour to be selected to become the manager of Motherwell Football Club. Having spoken extensively with members of the Club Board, it was clear from the outset that our ideas, ambitions and morals align.

“We are all ambitious people, and we’re all hungry for success. I can’t wait to arrive in Scotland and begin planning for the season ahead. There is a lot of work to be done, but it’s highly exciting.”

Welcome Jens and the best of luck.