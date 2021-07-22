Motherwell need goals on Saturday

Motherwell will need to end the League Cup group on Saturday with a high scoring home win against Annan Athletic.

Following Wednesday’s devastating loss to Airdrie there is no guarantee that a win against Annan will be enough to secure a place in the last sixteen of the competition. The chance of a seeded place has gone but a big win at Fir Park and favourable results elsewhere will ensure progression.

Jake Carroll tries his luck against Annan

That said, those who were remote viewers or in the sun at New Broomfield will find it difficult to imagine the shot shy group that failed to test the Airdrie ‘keeper transform into a free scoring machine.

Annan will be aware of the tactics that caused Wednesday’s embarrassment. High energy, direct running and a couple of powerful shots are all that will be required if Motherwell turn up with the same mindset.

Graham Alexander did not hide his displeasure at the defeat and the players will have been reminded of their responsibilities.

Annan hold up the group with two points earned with a draw and bonus point against Airdrie and lost to Queen’s Park and Queen of the South.

Motherwell last faced Annan in July 2019 in the final group game of the League Cup. That Fir Park encounter produced a 4-0 home win – same again please!

Remember the last time against Annan?