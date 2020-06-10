Motherwell offer partial season ticket refunds

Motherwell regulars are now able to claim a partial refund for season tickets. It is hoped that most fans will donate the balance to the club.

In a statement on the MFC website chairman Jim McMahon expressed the view held by most fans (and owners) that the monies owed will be better used to protect the club in these troubled times.

“We have a duty to all of our supporters and season ticket holders. There will be no judgment on anyone asking for a refund. If individuals or families need this money, then they should apply and get it back.

“But we must be open about the financial impact offering refunds may have on the club.

“Should every season ticket holder claim a refund, the cost to the club will be north of £130,000.

“For that reason, we ask you please to consider leaving your money with us.

“As a fan-owned club, we are all aware of the realities that face us even in normal times. We do not have a rich benefactor. We are reliant on being well run and, ultimately, on ourselves as custodians of Motherwell FC to maintain its good health.

Given that last season was four home matches short of the expected number a refund of 4/19ths of the paid price is available. Details of the necessary procedure to claim are available here.

If no claim is made by Wednesday 17 June it will be assumed that the balance due is a donation.