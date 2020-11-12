Motherwell pair contribute to Scotland triumph

Huge congratulations to Declan Gallagher and Stephen O'Donnell for playing their part in Scotland's dramatic win in Belgrade.

To see Scotland qualify for a major tournament, the first since 1998, was special. The icing on the cake was that there were two Motherwell regulars in the team.

Years of grief and frustration seemed to lift when David Marshall saved the decisive penalty. The celebrations that followed on the pitch fairly reflected the joy that was echoed in front of television screens all over the country.

The national team will play in the Euro finals in June; two games at Hampden against Croatia and the Czech Republic and a trip to Wembley to play England. What a prospect.

There are two more internationals before the players come home. Following games against Slovakia and Israel our pair will make the journey up the A9 to Perth. Let's hope their legs have enough in reserve to allow them perform at McDiarmid Park.