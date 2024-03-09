Motherwell reach for the top half

Can Motherwell complete an unlikely recovery to snatch a place in the top half of the table by the league split in April?

It seems bizarre that notion of Motherwell climbing to sixth position is up for discussion, yet with only seven wins from twenty nine completed fixtures it remains a possibility.

A look at the current table shows that Dundee and Hibs have to be overtaken if Stuart Kettlewell’s men are to upset the odds. (Currently ‘Well are 8/1 to finish in the top half). Those teams hold one and two points leads at the moment but Motherwell have the best goal difference.

The bad news is that both of the target teams have a game in hand over the Fir Park side however they still have to play Motherwell before the race concludes.

Dundee’s run in comprises Aberdeen (h) on Wednesday 13th March then Rangers (h), St Johnstone (a), Motherwell (h) and finally Aberdeen (a). It could be that the struggling Dons do us a favour!

Hibs start their final five with Ross County (a) on Wednesday then Livingston (h), Rangers (a), St Johnstone (h) then Motherwell (a). Wins for Rangers against both targets would be a bonus.

Regardless of how others perform Motherwell have to impress in their next four games. Three homes and one away against Aberdeen (h) then St Mirren (h), Dundee (a) and Hibs (h) will define the season.

While Motherwell have to play the uncomfortable role of spectators as this weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter finals take centre stage they have to look to the next four league games as cup finals.

Come on ye ‘Well.