Motherwell report bumper profits

Fan owned Motherwell FC hasreported a healthy profit for the last financial year. Sound management has the club on a secure footing.

Figures released ahead of next month’s AGM show record breaking £3.5 million pound surplus for the year ending May 2021. The Well Society and the MFC board are to be congratulated for steering the club through the unique difficulties that were faced in the spectator free season.

The previous year showed a modest profit of £350K. The current tenfold increase owes much to the transfer fee for David Turnbull (and that continues to flow as his career progresses) and to the £2.8M received from the business interruption insurance payout.

Gate receipts vanished and there was a drop in broadcasting and commercial income but the importance of UEFA qualification was underlined by the £775K prize money.

£3M was borrowed from the Scottish Government as protection for further pandemic woes but the loan is interest free and has a 20 year repayment schedule.

Over the year substantial work was completed in the John Hunter and Cooper Stands and a new sound system was installed. The strong financial position enabled existing season ticket holders to renew free of charge.

The directors’ report concludes by stating that the financial position ishealthy in the short to medium term but that there is an awareness of potential threats.

