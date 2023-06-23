Motherwell reveal 2023/24 strip

Motherwell will be instantly recognisable in this "truly traditional" homage to claret and amber.



The amber shirt sports the classic claret band in an unbroken sweep from front to back. Claret shorts and mostly amber socks complete the outfit.

All items in the new season's range are now on the Motherwell Direct website where the adult home shirt can be ordered for £55.

G4 Claims will be the main shirt sponsor on the men's strip and the charity Blue Triangle will have pride of place on the women's top.

