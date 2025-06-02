Motherwell reveal a new strip and a new defender

The traditional claret band returns to the ‘Well home strip for the new season and Jordan McGhee is unveiled as the latest signing.

The strip is instantly recognisable as a classic with the addition of thin vertical threads in claret. It is sure to be a popular item in the ‘Well shop.

Those intent in turning out in the full kit will have to invest £94 for the privilege (shirt £55, shorts £25 and socks £14). The shop will be happy to take your orders.

Jordan McGhee, the 28 year old experienced defender formerly with Dundee, agreed a pre-contract agreement with Motherwell at the start of the year. Two managers later and he has formalised the move with a two year deal and a one year option.

He will be a welcome addition to the squad and is certain to be a valuable asset to the incoming manager. His route to Fir Park comes via Hearts, Middlesborough, Falkirk and Dundee where he player for six seasons and held the captain’s armband.

Meanwhile the search for a new manager continues.