Motherwell reveal the leavers

Motherwell have released the updated squad list as contracts ending in May 2020 have expired. We now bid farewell to first team regulars Richard Tait, Peter Hartley, and Mark Gillespie.

This annual turnaround of players comes amid the great uncertainty in the midst of the pandemic. Nevertheless, preparations continue for the new season and those who leave will make room for others to make their mark.

The Squad 2019/20

Of the senior players out of contract in May only Tony Watt has agreed an extension. Charles Dunne is still on his way to full fitness and has been offered a short term contract before a longer term decision is considered.

Also leaving are Rohan Ferguson, Christian Ilic, Adam Livingstone and Christy Manzinga.

The loan players Rolando Aarons, Mikael Ndjoli and Mark O’Hara return to their home clubs.

Our squad list, with the reported dates of expiry, is

GKs:

1 Trevor Carson (2022)

PJ Morrison deal offered

Defence:

4 Liam Grimshaw (2022)

15 Barry Maguire (2020) deal offered

18 Charles Dunne (2020) short term deal offered

22 Liam Donnelly (2022)

3 Jake Carroll (2021)

31 Declan Gallagher (2021)

24 Bevis Mugabi (2021)

Yusuf Hussain deal offered

Midfield:

6 Allan Campbell (2021)

7 David Turnbull (2022)

14 Jermaine Hylton (2021)

19 Liam Polworth (2021)

Forwards:

8 Tony Watt (2021)

9 Chris Long (2020) deal offered

11 Sherwin Seedorf (2021)

Harry Robinson deal offered