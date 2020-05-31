Motherwell season tickets for 22/23 now on sale

The club released details of pricing for 2022/23 tickets on Friday showing a modest increase, the first in four years.

Once again these tickets represent exceptional value. Most prices for adults and concessions have risen by £15 but that is the first rise since the 2018/19 season. Most regulars enjoyed a 'free' ticket for the current campaign.

There are a couple of significant changes. The entitlement to the concession price moves from 60 to 65 (those already holding these tickets are protected). The club points out that 65 is the common cut off aroung the league although those in their late 50s might see that as little comfort.

The category for younger supporters has been split to create a Young Adult and a Junior section. The Early Bird discount will end on Friday 17th June 2022.

Once again adults and seniors can request one free Junior ticket in the John Hunter Stand and Phil O’Donnell Stand and up to two in the Davie Cooper Stand.

The new season price table.

PHIL O'DONNELL STAND Until 17 Jun2 2022 Full Price Adult £420 £435 Concessions* £250 £260 Young Adult (12-17) £70 £80 Junior (under 12) £25 £35

DAVIE COOPER STAND Until 17 Jun2 2022

Full Price

Adult £350 £365 Concessions* £215 £225 Young Adult (12-17) £70 £80 Junior (under 12) £25 £35

JOHN HUNTER STAND Until 17 Jun2 2022 Full Price Adult £330 £345 Concessions* £190 £200 Young Adult (12-17) £70 £80 Junior (under 12) £25 £35

* 65+ students with valid matriculation card

For comparison the previous scale of charges is shown below.

PHIL O'DONNELL STAND Until 31 May 2020 Full Price Adult £404 £425 Concessions* £235 £245 Junior (under 16) £20 £20

DAVIE COOPER STAND Until 31 May 2020

Full Price

Adult £335 £350 Concessions* £200 £210 Junior (under 16) £20 £20

JOHN HUNTER STAND Until 31 May 2020 Full Price Adult £315 £330 Concessions* £175 £185 Junior (under 16) £20 £20

* 60+ at 1 August 2019, students with valid matriculation card and 16-18 year olds.