Motherwell season tickets for 23/24 now on sale

Last updated : 28 April 2023 By John Wilson

The club released details of pricing for 2023/34 tickets on Friday showing a big increase.  Young adults face the biggest rise.

There's no doubt that season tickets represent good value for money but the steep rises are bound to stretch the budgets in a few households.

The big losers are those in the 12-17 (Young Adult) age group, In all stands they face a full price increase from £80 to £125.  That's a whopping 56% rise that will squeeze many young pockets.

Others don't face the same relative rise though Concessioary holders will have to find an extra £40 in the Phil O'Donnell, £35 in the Cooper and £55 in the Hunter stands.

The Early Bird discount will end on Monday 22nd May 2023.

Adults and seniors can request one free Junior ticket in the Cooper Stand while those in the Phil O’Donnell and John Hunter stands can add a youngster for £20 (or £15 for early birds) .

Pricing for 2023/24. 

PHIL O'DONNELL STAND Until 22 May 2023 Full Price
Adult £440 £460
Concessions* £265 £280
Young Adult (12 to 17) £115 £125
Juvenile (11 & under) £50 £60
Family Juvenile £15 £20
DAVIE COOPER STAND Until 22 May 2023
 Full Price
Adult £395 £415
Concessions* £250 £270
Young Adult (12 to 17) £115 £125
Juvenile (11 & under) £50 £60
Family Juvenile FREE FREE
JOHN HUNTER STAND Until 22 May 2023 Full Price
Adult £375 £395
Concessions* £235 £255
Young Adult (12 to 17) £115 £125
Juvenile (11 & under) £50 £60
Family Juvenile £15 £20

 

The previous season price table for comparison.

PHIL O'DONNELL STAND Until 17 Jun2 2022 Full Price
Adult £420 £435
Concessions* £250 £260
Young Adult (12-17) £70 £80
Junior (under 12) £25 £35
DAVIE COOPER STAND Until 17 Jun2 2022
 Full Price
Adult £350 £365
Concessions* £215 £225
Young Adult (12-17) £70 £80
Junior (under 12) £25 £35
JOHN HUNTER STAND Until 17 Jun2 2022 Full Price
Adult £330 £345
Concessions* £190 £200
Young Adult (12-17) £70 £80
Junior (under 12) £25 £35

 

 * 65+ students with valid matriculation card 

 

For more detail and the renewal brochure click here.


