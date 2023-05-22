Motherwell Season Tickets For 24/25 Now On Sale

Tickets for the next campaign are available from the club's eticketing website and as usual early birders can secure a discount.

In a time of ever rising prices the price hold is a welcome gesture that ensures fans get excellent value for money. The only change from last season is an adjustment to the cut-off age between Young Adult and Juvenile.

The obligatory sales pitch comes in the form of a four minute video backed by a swelling audio track that may prompt a tear in the eye as the virtues of the club are extolled.

Once again an Adult or Senior ticket in the Cooper Stand comes with the option of an additional free child ticket. A selection of discounts from local retailers is also in the bundle of goodies on offer. Details at the link below.

Pricing for 2024/25.

PHIL O'DONNELL STAND Until 31 May 2024 Full Price Adult £440 £460 Concessions* £265 £280 Young Adult (14 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (13 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile £15 £20

DAVIE COOPER STAND Until 31 May 2024

Full Price

Adult £395 £415 Concessions* £250 £270 Young Adult (14 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (13 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile FREE FREE

JOHN HUNTER STAND Until 31 May 2024 Full Price Adult £375 £395 Concessions* £235 £255 Young Adult (14 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (13 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile £15 £20

The pricing table for last season shows only a minor alteration.

Pricing for 2023/24.

PHIL O'DONNELL STAND Until 22 May 2023 Full Price Adult £440 £460 Concessions* £265 £280 Young Adult (12 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (11 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile £15 £20

DAVIE COOPER STAND Until 22 May 2023

Full Price

Adult £395 £415 Concessions* £250 £270 Young Adult (12 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (11 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile FREE FREE

JOHN HUNTER STAND Until 22 May 2023 Full Price Adult £375 £395 Concessions* £235 £255 Young Adult (12 to 17) £115 £125 Juvenile (11 & under) £50 £60 Family Juvenile £15 £20

For more detail and the promotional video click here.