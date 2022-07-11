Motherwell sign Josh Morris

Josh Morris, a 30 year old left footed forward, joins Motherwell on a two year deal.

The attacker is familiar to Graham Alexander having spent most of his career with teams in the north of England. After three years and over a hundred appearances for Scunthorpe United he spent the last two seasons at Fleetwood Town then Salford City.

The manager is quoted on the MFC website saying, “It’s great to have Josh here with us, he’s a player I know very well and he was an integral part of two successful teams I managed.

“He has great energy and a work ethic to match, a lovely left foot and real quality in the final third.

“I believe he’ll complement the type of players we already have here, and I’m sure he will enjoy his time at Motherwell.”

He becomes the third new face into the Fir Park dressing room following the arrivals of Blair Spittal from Ross County and Paul McGinn from Hibs.

Welcome and good luck.