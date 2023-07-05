Motherwell strengthen striking options

Conor Wilkinson becomes Motherwell’s first new summer signing as Stuart Kettlewell strengthens his striking options.

Wilkinson joins on a two year deal following the end of his contract with Walsall. The 6’3” Irish forward will celebrate his 29th birthday next week.

His spell at the Saddlers was hampered by a bad knee injury in April 2022 that kept him sidelined for nine months. He returned to action midway through last season and made 23 appearances scoring three times.

It is inevitable that he will be compared to the departed Kevin van Veen and in his comment on the ‘Well website he said, “I’m six foot three and I think people can get the wrong idea about the type of player I am because of that. I’m not a target man, I like to get on the ball and show people what I’ve got.”

His new manager added, “It’s no secret that we’re light at the top of the pitch,” Stuart Kettlewell added.

“Conor has imagination on the pitch and to have that in your team, is exciting. He is someone who we have tracked for a while and been looking to get signed as soon as possible.

With the experience he has, there is no doubt in my mind, that he will add firepower to the team.”

Welcome to Motherwell Conor - good luck.