Motherwell have revealed the away strip for season 2020/21 and it's a return to the blue theme.
First reaction to the unveiling is the similarity to the third strip that was in use in season 2012/13.
Motherwell away strip 2020/21
Modelled by Messrs Campbell, Turnbull and Gallagher the strip, unadorned by a shirt sponsor as yet, harks back to the colours worn by the club at the trun of the last century.
The Macron strip is available to pre-order for £47 (senioir) and £37 (junior) and should be heading out of the club shop in July.
Motherwell away strip 2012/13
The kit comes with blue shorts with a white trim and white shorts with blue trim.
What's your verdict?