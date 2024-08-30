Motherwell welcomes the return of Jack Vale

Jack Vale is the latest recruit to Stuart Kettlewell’s squad as he returns to Fir Park on a season loan from Blackburn Rovers.

The forward is well known to Motherwell fans as he made fourteen appearances in claret and amber after the January window closed. He has made two appearances for Blackburn this season and netted against Stockport in the League Cup. He turned out for them on Tuesday in a loss against Blackpool.

On this last day of the summer window he becomes (by my reckoning) the 16th new face into the squad.

Motherwell recently announced the arrival of Tony Watt on a loan deal from Dundee United. The forward had spend a couple of productive years at Fir Park before leaving under a cloud in January 2022. His time at Tannadice may have swelled his bank account but he was deemed surplus to Jim Goodwin’s needs.

Watt’s appearance from the bench in the League Cup game against Kilmarnock came with an encouraging ovation from the home stands and he backed that up with excellent work against Hearts

Before Sunday’s kick-off against Kilmarnock fans 'Well learned of Tawanda Maswanhise. He’s a 21 year old product of Leicester’s academy and has been capped for Zimbabwe. The left sided forward going midfielder produced and encouraging show for his debut and topped his appearance by providing the assist that allowed Moses Ebiye to head home the winning goal. He impressed again against Hearts at the weekend.

He has been given a contract that lasts until January 2025 but if he can replicate the skill shown in his first couple of appearances there will be a clamour for his time at Fir Park to be extended.

With 12 hours remaining before the transfer window closes Motherwell now lead the league’s import table with 13 new signings and a further 3 loanees.

Signed: Sam Nicholson (2026), Stephen O’Donnell (2026), Callum Slattery (2025b+1yr opt), Kofi Balmer (2026 + 1yr opt), Tom Sparrow (2026 + 1yr opt), Johnny Koutroumbis (2026), Ross Callachan (2025 + 1 yr opt), Zach Robinson (2026), Filip Stuparevic (2026+1yr opt), Liam Gordon (2016), Steve Seddon (2025 +1 yr opt), Matty Connelly (2025), Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (2027 +1 yr opt), Tawanda Maswanhise (Jan 2025 + opt)

Loan: Krisztián Hegyi (1 season loan from West Ham), Marvin Kaleta (1 season loan from Wolves), Tony Watt (1 season loan from Dundee United), Jack Vale (1 season loan from Blackburn Rovers)