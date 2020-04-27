Motherwell win the SFA Youth Cup in April 2016

Four years ago today Motherwell’s youngsters celebrated at Hampden with the SFA Youth Cup held high.

Under the guidance of Stephen Craigan Motherwell defeated Hearts 5-2 to bring the trophy to Fir Park for the first time.

It was a team full of potential and many listed on the team sheet have continued their development and secured regular places in first team football.

A crowd just short of 3,000 watched from the old stadium main stand. Dylan Mackin opened the scoring after 20 minutes. Captain Chris Cadden got the second before Hearts pulled one back before the break.

David Ferguson restored the two goal advantage but once again our opponents reduced the leeway. David Turnbull and Dylan Falconer added to the tally to end the game 5-2.

It was a squad full of potential and several remain on Motherwell’s books: David Turnbull, Allan Campbell and Adam Livingstone. Notable departures include Chris Cadden, Jake Hastie, and Ben Hall.

Stuart McCall handed the cup to the winners. Celtic, Hibs and Rangers lifted the trophy in the following years.

Youth Cup Final 2016 match report