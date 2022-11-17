Motherwell's Max Johnston scores as Scotland U21s lose to Iceland

Motherwell's Max Johnston scored for Scotland U21s in a 2-1 loss to Iceland in a friendly at Fir Park on Thursday evening.

The right back, on loan with Cove Rangers since September, had a chance to open the scoring inside the first minute but his shot from inside the penalty area skewed wide of target. His luck was to change on the half hour when he scored the opening goal. He collected the ball ten yards into the Iceland half on the Hunter Stand side and moved up the wing. He passed to Tommy Conway and met the return with a left foot shot and from ten yards saw the ball settle in the net.

Max Johnston - Scotland's scorer

Scotland deserved their one goal lead at the break but the visitors levelled the game two minutes into the second half. Two shots inside the box were blocked but the third crossed the line off Jude Smith's outstretched hand. Iceland maintained their good start and earned a penalty just before the hour. Ingerson scored his second of the night as he fired from the spot.

Scotland pressed for an equaliser in the closing quarter but Iceland held on for the win.

Johnson's involvement ended when Scott Gemmill turned to fresh legs with fifteen minutes remaining but the defender should be happy with his contribution to an entertaining game.

A graduate of the MFC Academy, he spent last season on loan with Queen of the South. He was thrilled to get the call up and in an interview on the SFA website said,

"I was delighted to be fair when I first got the phone call, I was buzzing. I was involved with the Under-16s and then I was involved with the Under-19s just at the start of the year and this is my first time with the Under-21s. It was a bit of a surprise to get the call.

"To make my Under-21s debut at home at Fir Park would be brilliant so fingers crossed.

Fir Park looked immaculate under the lights. The pitch was perfect and there was plenty of encouragement from the two thousand who enjoyed free entry to the Phil O'Donnell stand.

Johnston will return to Aberdeen as Cove Rangers prepare for Saturday's third round Scottish Cup tie against Dunipace at the Balmoral Stadium.