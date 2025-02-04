Motherwell's window shuts with eight additions

Motherwell’s transfer window ended with eight additions to the squad, one departure and the loss of a manager.

The final day brought no late night drama but there was an early evening reveal to welcome the arrival of a third goalkeeper. Calum Ward joined on a short term contract to compete for a place between the sticks.

Dom Thompson is also on a contract until the end of the season. The left back joined from Blackpool and he has already made two appearances in claret and amber.

Ellery Balcombe

Six players joined on loan deals for the remainder of the season.

Kai Andrews is a central midfield from Coventry City.

Archie Mair from Norwich City has the rare distinction of being the second ‘Well ‘keeper to suffer a broken thumb in a fortnight. A careless foot from a team-mate in training came after a couple of appearances and he seems to be back at Carrow Road.

Ellery Balcombe came from Brentford and became the third guardian in the Motherwell goal in 2025. He had 26 games for St Mirren in the first half of the season and if he avoids the current blight he will retain the starting place.

Luke Armstrong moved up the M74 from Carlisle and delighted the Fir Park faithful with a debut goal against Celtic. The striker made a good impression and he will have more opportunities to add to his tally.

Luke Plange from Crysftal Palace and Will Dickson from Manchester City are another couple of additions to the front end of the team. The new manager will find more than a dozen forwards on the books when he arrives.

The only departure from the playing staff was goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi who was recalled to West Ham.

The most significant change was at the top. Stuart Kettlewell’s unexpected resignation leaves the club leaderless just after the halfway point in the campaign. Stephen Frail will look after team affairs until the club board complete the difficult task of finding a replacement.

A speedy appointment would be preferred but finding the right fit is just as important. Every managerial search ends with the hope that success will follow but there can be no guarantee. Good luck.