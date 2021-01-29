Motherwell's winter window

Sam Foley is the fourth addition to Motherwell’s squad as the transfer window draws to a close. The midfielder joins from St Mirren.

Foley was much respected and admired by the Paisley fans but his appearances stopped after fifteen in the first half of the season and the 34 year old was set free in order to find more game time elsewhere. His contract last until the season's end. The postponement of the scheduled meeting between the teams in October means that he has not faced us this season.

Jordan Archer ended his short spell at Fir Park with a move to Middlesbrough. He joined following the injury to Trevor Carson. His departure after four appearances in goal was followed by the immediate arrival of Liam Kelly.

Kelly was signed on loan for the rest of the season from Queens Park Rangers and was soon displaying the goalkeeping qualities that had QPR paying a fee to Livingston for his move in 2019. The 24 year old has impressed with his shot stopping skills.

Steven Lawless returned to our ranks after a nine year journey that featured Partick Thistle, Livingston and most recently Burton Albion. The midfielder is 29 and returned to action with a 20 minutes spell against Rangers. His contract runs until the summer of 2022.

Harry Smith joined on loan from Northampton Town. The powerful 6’5”striker will be at Fir Park until the summer and he has already made a couple of appearances off the bench.

Jordan White was released from his two year contract to join Ross County. The striker joined in the summer but failed to make the necessary impact that his goal scoring at Inverness promised.

The transfer window in Scotland will close at midnight on Monday 1 February.