New season preparations begin at Fir Park

Normal business resumes at Fir Park on Tuesday as the players gather for the start of the pre-season training regime.

A few introductions will be made as the three new faces meet their teammates. No doubt they will have a gentle stretch before picking up the pace ahead of their trip to Delden in the Netherlands on Monday.

Kofi Balmer, Tom Sparrow and Johnny Koutroumbis are Stuart Kettlewell’s first additions for the 2024/25 season squad and they will be welcomed into the fold by

Dan Casey, Shane Blaney , Andy Halliday, Harry Paton, Ross Tierney, Davor Zdravkovksi, Lennon Miller, Moses Ebiye, Paul McGinn, Aston Oxborough, Sam Nicholson and Stephen O’Donnell.

Theo Bair is with the Canadian national squad ahead of the Copa America. His team faces Argentina on Thursday in the tournament opener.

The first competitive game is just over a month away when Edinburgh City come to Fir Park for the Premier Cup group match on Saturday 13 July.

There are several warm up games planned –

Friday 28 June 2024

FC Twente – Motherwell, 19:00, Deurningen, Netherlands.

Sunday 30 June 2024

DSVD Deurningen – Motherwell, 14:00 Deurningen, Netherlands.

Saturday 6 July 2024

Motherwell v Livingston, 15:00, Fir Park

Fixtures will be announced on Thursday 27 June for the new Premiership season.