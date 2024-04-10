Next up - a must-win game against Hibs at Fir Park

Motherwell and Hibs meet at Fir Park on Saturday as the scramble for a top six place nears a conclusion.

Moses Ebiye’s late winner last week kept Motherwell’s interest in the upcoming cut alive. Unfortunately the latest postponement at Dens Park means that Saturday will not be the end of the matter.

The Steelmen know that anything short of a win will see them finish the campaign in the bottom half. A victory and favourable results elsewhere would deliver a remarkable and unlikely bonus.

Spirits in the home squad will be high after the joyous celebrations on the dodgy Dens pitch. Georgie Gent, Theo Bair and the latest recruit Moses grabbed the headlines with their three goals in the final fifteen minutes.

With three wins and a draw from the last five outings Motherwell are enjoying their best run since the start of the season. That good spell in August/September started with a win over Hibs. Conor Wilkinson and Mika Biereth scored in that encounter at Fir Park. Adam Le Fondre got the late consolation from the penalty spot. Both ‘Well players have moved on but the nine goals earned in the last five games suggest that the team has coped without them.

Hibs have stuttered lately. After only one win in their last five there’s no surprise at the grumbles in the Easter Road stands. The loss to St Johnstone prompted more than a few boos as the beaten team trooped off the pitch. Nick Montgomery was prompted to come out with the well used phrase of managers under pressure, “I’m confident I can turn it around”.

‘Well old boy Chris Cadden scored his first of an injury ravaged season on Saturday.

Willie Collum is scheduled to take charge of this game. A cup tie atmosphere is anticipated for this possible season defining match. Motherwell on the up, Hibs in the dumps, what could possibly go wrong? 2-0 to the Mighty ‘Well. S

Remember the last visit of Hibs?