Next up - a season farewell with St Johnstone

Season 2023/24 comes to an end at Fir Park on Sunday with the visit St Johnstone. Let’s go out with a flourish.

While the possibility of one place advancement remains for Motherwell the stakes are much higher for the opposition. St Johnstone have to win and hope for a favourable result at Pittodrie if they are to avoid the lottery of the play-off.

Given that the earlier three meetings between the teams have all been drawn it may be assumed that a tight match will follow. The imperative on Craig Levein’s side to be in an unfamiliar attacking mode should ensure an entertaining afternoon.

Adama Sidibeh scored a vital late equaliser against Ross County on Wednesday to keep their hope of avoiding the play-off alive. It was St Johnstone’s first point in six attempts.

Stuart Kettlewell has fielded the same starting eleven for the last three games there may be a change on Sunday as Andy Halliday is a doubt. It may be that Jack Vale will be Theo Bair’s provider.

This will be the last time in claret and amber for a number of players and the usual final day parade will offer fans a chance to thank them and the rest of the squad for their efforts.

The parade will be all the better if it takes place after a win, 2-0.

Remember the last visit of St Johnstone?