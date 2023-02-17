Next up - a Sunday visit by Hearts

Motherwell have a high noon meeting with Hearts at Fir Park on Sunday. Can they build on Wednesday's success?

Stuart Kettlewell will prepare the team for this match as the club works on filling the vacant manager position. His claim for the job was boosted both by the players' performance against St Mirren and for his delivery in pre and post match interviews. If the job remains unfilled by Sunday he will have another chance to impress.

The midweek success was built on the basis of a solid back three flanked by a couple eager full backs. Allied to that was the forward going mindset that pushed play into the opponent's half at every opportunity and a swarming desire to recover possession.

The last three starting elevens have come with fifteen changes of personnel. We can expect a more stable selection on this occasion barring injuries. It was clear that talisman Kevin van Veen had to be replaced on Wednesday long before his substitution.

Hearts have had the luxury of a full week to prepare for Sunday's fixture after they ended Hamilton's involvement in the Scottish Cup. They have firm hold of third place in the table and their fans have responded in large numbers. They have already snapped up an initial allocation of seats in the McLean stand and are making inroads into a second.

The threat carried by the visitors is obvious. Lawrence Shankland has already seventeen league goals to his credit but they will be without Josh Ginnelly as he serves a one match suspension. Hearts have scored three on each of the two previous meetings this season. Can the new 'Well defence restrict their opportunities?

A good atmosphere is guaranteed for the visiting TV cameras and they are likely to see a close contest but the 'Well recovery may stall with a 2-1 loss.

Remember the last visit by Hearts?