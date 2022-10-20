Next up - Aberdeen at Fir Park

Aberdeen’s visit on Saturday completes a run of three at Fir Park in a week. Can Motherwell record a second home league win?

Stevie Hammell has had to express his disappointment in the last three post-match interviews and he’ll be hoping to wear a smile for the next one. Following the 5-0 triumph in Dingwall his team had league losses to Hibs and Rangers and a League Cup loss to Celtic.

Faith in his refreshing style of play remains strong but his team’s ability to deliver has been hampered by an irritating injury list. Kevin Van Veen has been asked to lead the line without much support but the toll of fifteen games already this season is beginning to show.

Aberdeen have a three point lead over Motherwell and (whisper it) they have won only one of five league games on the road this campaign. Blair Spittal, Callum Slattery and van Veen shocked the Dons as they scored in the 3-2 win at Pittodrie in August and with the backing of the Fir Park faithful they will be striving for more goals.

This match comes on the weekend of the introduction of VAR to the Scottish game. It will be fascinating to see it in action. With any luck the system will confirm a couple of ‘Well goals in a 2-1 win.

Remember the last visit of Aberdeen?