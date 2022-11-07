Next up - Celtic at Fir Park

Motherwell will have to regroup after the disappointment at Tynecastle as Celtic come calling on Wednesday.

Any recriminations about slack defending, missed chances and inexplicable refereeing decisions will have to be put to the side as Stevie Hammell builds a game plan to cope with the table toppers.

Fan reaction to Sunday’s loss in Edinburgh bemoaned the team’s inability to control the game against ten men. Three goals were conceded in the 50 minutes against weakened opposition and as the manager highlighted they came at critical moments; immediately before and after the interval and a minute from the ninety. Similar slackness will surely not go unpunished by Celtic.

Motherwell offered more of a threat when Louis Moult replaced Connor Shields five minutes into the second half. By that time two goals had been conceded and the time had come for all out attack. Moult and Kevin van Veen provided a difficult pairing for the Hearts back line. If fitness allows they may get the nod on Wednesday.

Celtic’s league form shows six wins since their blip in Paisley and it is no surprise to see them as strong odds on favourites to stretch the run on Wednesday.

There was a League Cup meeting between the teams at Fir Park last month that ended Motherwell’s involvement with a 4-0 defeat. Last season’s home fixtures produced 4-0 and 2-0 wins for the visitors. It’s a bleak outlook and Hammell may elect to keep some key players fresh for the crunch trip to Perth at the weekend.

The game will be available to all on PPV (£15) and Willie Collum will be in charge.

Motherwell fans can drop off donations to the foodbank at the Cooper Stand car park. Celtic fans’ drop points are on the approach to the Tommy McLean Stand. Collections are available from 6pm.

There’s always an outside chance of a shock (ask St Mirren) but a 3-0 loss is quite possible.