Next up - Celtic at Fir Park

Motherwell entertain Celtic at Fir Park on Saturday. Will the Steelmen’s good form finally get a reward?

Although Stuart Kettlewell’s side has lost the last two fixtures there is no doubt that they have enjoyed a fine start to the league campaign. With half a dozen games played they hold fourth place and have a three point buffer over the Edinburgh teams who share fifth spot.

Despite playing well losses were recorded against St Mirren and Rangers. The narrow 1-0 defeats were hardly fair reflections but the players have to forget the disappointment and look to the next game.

Higdon from the spot at the last Fir Park win against Celtic

Motherwell have yet to score a goal in September but the manager has some striking options ahead of the Celtic game. Theo Bair has worked tirelessly as a lone striker in recent weeks but with Oli Shaw and Conor Wilkinson returning to action there is some flexibility up front. Bair has had support from the impressive midfield duo of Blair Spittal and Callum Slattery but the appearance of an on-form striker will be high on the manager’s wish list.

Unfortunately the Parkhead side seem to view Fir Park as a happy hunting ground. Motherwell have to look back to a late equaliser from Danny Johnston in December 2018 for a point while the last home triumph was 20 years ago. Motherwell are currently 9/1 to repeat that win.

Celtic have five wins and a draw to their credit and top the table. They lead the goal scoring chart and boast a goal difference of eleven. Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley each have four to their credit while ex-‘Well favourite David Turnbull (restored to first team regularity by Brendan Rodgers) has three.

Scott Bain will replace the suspended Joe Hart in goal for the visitors.

Willie Collum will oversee the 1230 kick-off. Motherwell will stick to their familiar methods and offer dogged resistance to the much fancied visitors but it may not be enough to fight off the likely loss, 0-2.

Remember the last visit of Celtic