Next up - Celtic at Fir Park

Motherwell entertain Celtic at Fir Park with a noon kick-off on Sunday. Can we upset the odds?

The back pages have been filled of late with the supposed troubles at Parkhead. With eight wins and two draws from the last ten league games they have a record that Sunday’s hosts can only envy. Those who fixate on the tribulations at the top of the table tend to overlook the stress that pervades cubs at the bottom.

The two previous meetings this season have been close affairs. A crazy three goal blitz in the final minutes gave the visitors the narrowest of wins at Fir Park in September. Blair Spittal had equalised Luis Palma’s 87th minute goal five minutes into added time only to see Matt O’Riley snatch the win two minutes later.

In November Jon Obika cancelled David Turnbull’s 86th minute penalty to secure a point from the east end of Glasgow.

It will require a highly disciplined performance from Stuart Kettlewell’s men if they are to take anything from the lunchtime game. Defensive slackness at Tynecastle last weekend was the team’s undoing. The manager did not hide his feelings about the loss.

Blair Spittal, Andy Halliday and Calum Butcher were unavailable for the game against Hearts and the welcome midweek without a fixture may have given enough time for some to recover.

Once again the task of leading the line will fall to Theo Bair and it’s likely that he or one of his colleagues will have to find the net to avoid a loss. Clean sheets are rarities for Motherwell this season.

Willie Collum will take control in front of the TV cameras and he may blow the final whistle after another close encounter, 1-1.

Remember the last visit of Celtic?