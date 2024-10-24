Next up - Celtic at Fir Park

Motherwell entertain Celtic at Fir Park on Sunday. Both sides are looking to bounce back after last weekend’s disappointments.

Celtic squandered a two goal lead at Parkhead to give Aberdeen a surprise escape as the top two shared the spoils. Brendan Rogers referred to a “careless period” that cost his side two points. Motherwell fans will hope for a similar relapse on Sunday and that the ‘Well strikers can take advantage.

Their preparation for the trip to Fir Park included a goalless encounter with Atalanta in Bergamo. No doubt Stuart Kettlewell was a keen observer.

It is certainly the case that any joy for the home fans will need, to some extent, cooperation from the visitors. In their eight league fixtures they have averaged three goals a game for the loss of only three, two of those at the weekend.

Motherwell have to overcome the regret following an uninspiring showing against Dundee. Few would suggest that they reached the heights in the opening run of the season yet they managed to collect enough points to sit at fifth place in the league table.

Sunday will see the ‘Well defence working overtime and fully tested. Aston Oxborough has earned his spurs and a new contract. A clean sheet this weekend would top off a fine start to his campaign.

Paul McGinn’s absence may have been a factor against Dundee but it was the performance of the midfield and forward sections of the team that failed to excite. The manager’s faith in Zach Robinson as a starter may waver. There is no shortage of striking options in the squad though none has been able to claim the prime spot.

A point against the star studded east enders would be welcomed but, alas, unlikely. It would not be a surprise if the spoils left with the visitors, 1-3.

Remember the last visit of Celtic?