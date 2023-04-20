Next up - Celtic at Parkhead

Motherwell will face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday knowing that an outstanding performance will be needed for a positive outcome.

The squad will travel with comfort gained from recent results but the general expectation for the contest is reflected in the bookmakers’ odds of 22/1 for an away win. Few will speculate on Celtic losing their flawless home league form this weekend.

Since taking over the reins at Fir Park Stuart Kettlewell has seen his team lose only once from its seven outings, a 2-1 defeat to Rangers. The avoidance of a second would provide a huge boost as the league moves into the post-split phase.

The manager has fielded the same starting eleven for the last three games and although no major shake up is expected he may be tempted to offer first team time to some of the experienced players who played in Tuesday’s reserve match against Kilmarnock. Joe Efford, Stuart McKinstry and Riku Danzaki will hope to test the Parkhead surface at some stage.

A return to the Louis Moult era is needed to recognise a 'Well win in the east end but there have been a few draws in the interim. In October Motherwell prompted a nervous end to the match for the hosts but a 2-1 loss earned nothing.

There seems to be little evidence that Celtic are about to have a dip in form but they can be assured that they will meet stiff resistance. Kevin van Veen is in a purple patch and keen to extend his tally. He may score but it is unlikely to prevent a loss, 3-1.

Remember the last trip to Parkhead?