Next up - Dundee at Fir Park

Motherwell entertain Dundee at Fir Park on Wednesday. A chance for Michael Wimming to meet his home fans with the gift of three points?

The new manager had a first opportunity to see half of his squad in action at Tannadice on Saturday. He was pleased with their performance in the second half but he will know, as the 700 ‘Well fans in attendance know, that a major overhaul is needed. But before that, work must be done to reverse the team’s downward trend.

A win would put Motherwell seven points ahead of Dundee who would remain in the play-off position, a loss (!) would see us officially in a relegation dogfight just a point ahead of our opponents. Be in no doubt, this is a big game.

One characteristic of Motherwell’s season has not changed under the new regime. Shane Blaney and Sam Nicholson are the latest to sustain long term injuries. The club reports that both will need surgery.

Tony Watt will be available for selection having missed out at the weekend and he will be keen to make his case for a starting jersey. Tawanda Maswanhise offered plenty of flair and threat while Luke Armstrong’s running showed willing.

From a Dundee perspective this game offers a chance to regain contact with the mid-table pack. Tony Docherty shared harsh words in the dressing room after the defeat at the hands of Ross County as he bemoaned “too many costly errors”. The grumbles in the Dee’s support are getting louder.

Simon Murray issued a rallying call to his team-mates. He has been leading by example with fifteen goals to his name this season and he will need watching.

Dundee have come out on top in the two earlier meetings this campaign; time for a change. 1-0 to Wimming’s ‘Well.

Remember the last visit of Dundee?