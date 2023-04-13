Next up - Dundee United at Fir Park

Dundee United come to Motherwell on Saturday to face the resurgent Steelmen in the last game at Fir Park before the league split.

The Tannadice team have spent most of the season in the lower two places in the table and despite last week’s fillip when a first league win in twelve attempts arrived, they remain at the bottom.

No goals in the last meeting

Like Motherwell, they changed manager in a desperate attempt to arrest a decline but Jim Goodwin has not has the immediate impact hoped for in Tayside. A first win arrived on his fifth game in charge thanks to a 90th minute penalty conversion by Jamie McGrath.

Steven Fletcher provides the visitors’ main goal threat with eight for the season while with twenty two goal Kevin van Veen has been scoring for fun lately.

Stuart Kettlewell has rightly been showered with praise for the transformation he has overseen at Fir Park. He has stabilised team selection and earned the backing of the support. While advancement into the top half of the table is still theoretically possible most ‘Well fans accept that a ‘best of the rest’ target should be the focus for the remaining games.

Motherwell fans will turn up on Saturday knowing that their favourites are strongly fancied to maintain the revival while the visiting travellers will hope for an unlikely surprise.

The bookies have Motherwell at evens for a win and a return will be on the way after a 2-0 success.

Remember the last visit of Dundee United?