Next up - East Fife at Fir Park

Motherwell conclude the group stage of the League Cup at Fir Park on Saturday with a visit from East Fife.

Meetings between these teams are few and far between. The last clash was in a League Cup tie 2015 at Bayview. Motherwell won 3-1 after extra time. The Fifers’ centre half that day was ex-Well defender Jonathan Page and he will likely be a starter for the visitors this weekend in his second spell in Methil.

The last meeting at Fir Park was in 1985 when Motherwell won the league match 5-0. A similar score might be needed for Motherwell to secure seeded status in the knockout stage of the competition.

Forfar, Airdrie and Ross County will be seeded if they win on Saturday. If one slips up Motherwell (or one of three others on 8 points) can benefit with a win and a top goal difference.

East Fife have two goalless draws, two bonus points and a win in their first three group stage matches and sit second in the table just a point behind Motherwell.

The League Two side’s three points came at home against Elgin City when Nathan Austin scored all three in the 3-1 victory. The striker was with Kelty Hearts last season and moved to Methil in the close season.

Stuart Kettlewell has made full use of his squad in these opening games of the campaign as he spread game minutes among his charges. He may have to make a couple of enforced changes on Saturday. John Obika was subbed last week and fingers are crossed that he will make the starting eleven.

The first Saturday 3pm kick-off of the season lies ahead and there’s every reason to expect a home win. Get the shooting boots on and go for 3-0.

