Next up - from Elgin to Dumfries

Fresh from an opening win in Elgin Motherwell head south to face Queen of the South on Tuesday

The second tie in the League Cup group stage offers Motherwell League 1 opponents. Marvin Bartley's side were the rested team in the group of five on Saturday and they now face the leaders.

The season started in Elgin

The Doonhamers have had a squad reshuffle over the close season with around a dozen departures and nine imports. Lee Connelly will lead the line backed with by a contract extension. The 23 year old scored nine times last season.

Stuart Kettlewell was pleased with the show put on by his side on Saturday. His starting eleven featured three young players but they delivered a mature performance that belied their age. Lennon Miiller grabbed the headlines with his opening goal but it was thanks to a powerful surge on the left wing by Ewan Wilson that gave him his opportunity. Meanwhile Luca Ross gave the City left back a torrid time with his speedy runs.

The manager introduced five substitutes in the second half and it is likely that a few of them will be promoted to the starting eleven on Tuesday. That should produce a team that is too strong for the League 1 side and results elsewhere in the first round of fixtures should remind players against the perils of complacency.

Motherwell should remain top of the group with a 2-0 win.

