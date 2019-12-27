Next up - Hamilton

Motherwell fans are close to believing in Santa once more as a remarkable season under Stephen Robinson continued with a dramatic Boxing Day win in Dingwall. We now conclude the year at home to Hamilton with the record books at the ready.

The first stat does not make good reading. The last home victory in a 'New Year' Lanarkshire derby came back in 2015 when we were humiliated 5-0 at New Douglas Park. As it happens, we have not triumphed at home in such a fixture since Accies returned to the top-flight.

The second record, however, is astonishing - a quick flick through previous seasons suggests we have had as good a 20-game start to the season since 1958 when the great Bobby Ancell moulded a thrilling young team which made a genuine challenge for the league title before fading.

That means this group, under Robinson, is progressing at a quicker rate than those sides under Tommy McLean, Alex McLeish, Mark McGhee and Stuart McCall which delivered top three places - even if a title tilt is out of the question.

Caveats abound of course, but the manner of our last two victories suggests something special could be brewing again. Should we tail off they will be forgotten but if we do secure a high finish, gritty December away wins at tough venues could be season-defining.

This brings us nicely to Accies and what, on paper, looks as dangerously close to a home banker as Motherwell can have. That should, naturally, have alarm bells ringing all over the county.

We were forced to shuffle the pack due to injuries in Dingwall and may do so again. Accies have won just once in months but usually raise their game for meeting us - though they didn't last time - and cannot be underestimated as they battle to survive once more.

Even if we slip up, it has still been a brilliant first half to the campaign and we can eagerly anticipate what is to come. But predicting anything other than a happy new year would fly in the face of the facts and a 2-0 home triumph should complete a very Merry Christmas at Fir Park.

Remember the last visit of Accies?