Next up - Hibs

Motherwell travel to Leith on Saturday to face Hibs. Our hosts will be hoping for the fabled ‘new manager bounce’ but Stephen Robinson’s men will be looking for a repeat of the win when the teams met in August.

Sherwin Seedorf, Liam Donnelly and Jermaine Hylton scored in the summer sunshine when Motherwell claimed a 3-0 victory as Hibs visited Fir Park early in the season. That win moved Motherwell into the top half of the table and that happy state remains today.

Can he score again on Saturday?

Our hosts have endured a horrible few months bumping around the lower reaches of the league. The upshot was the removal of Paul Heckingbottom from the hot seat after only nine months.

Jack Ross will be in the dugout for the first time as manager of the Easter Road side hoping to revive the faltering campaign. But he has inherited a squad with a terrible track record. Hibs have won one in their last thirteen attempts and the options for improving the team are limited.

Motherwell’s international travellers are now returned safely to Fir Park with no reported mishaps. The manager has no suspensions to deal with and we can expect Liam Donnelly to return in front of the back four.

Recent matches have seen Robinson varying his selection with the wingers dropping in and out of starting positions. Chris Long has cemented his striker’s place with Devante Cole currently preferred ahead of James Scott. We will have to wait until Saturday afternoon to discover this week’s selection.

Hibs will expect the backing of an expectant home support but if we play with energy and determination we should earn at least a point. A 2-2 draw will not disappoint.

Remember our last trip to Easter Road?