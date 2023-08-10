Next up - Hibs at Fir Park

Motherwell face Hibs on Sunday as Fir Park hosts its first league game of the new season.

While Motherwell earned a point at Dens Park on opening day Hibs were on the wrong end of a 2-3 defeat to St Mirren at Easter Road. Sunday’s contest is likely to be a tightly fought struggle for a first win.

The visitors' involvement in the Conference League qualifier against Luzern on Thursday prompted the 24 hour delay to the Fir Park kick off. Time will tell whether the midweek action might affect the outcome.

Elie Youan, Joe Newell and Martin Boyle were identified by the manager of the Swiss team as the carriers of the greatest threat and the ‘Well defence is likely to be tested by the trio.

Stuart Kettlewell expressed some disappointment that his team were unable to hold on to the winning position created by Theo Bair ‘s goal at Dens Park but the debut goal will have given the new striker a confidence boost before his first appearance on home turf.

The blossoming of Lennon Miller has been a high point of Motherwell’s early season games and a sixth consecutive start on Sunday will give the youngster a further opportunity to impress.

Motherwell fans have become used to success at home since Kettlewell took charge but this will be a hard test. Maybe a another 1-1 draw is on the cards.

Remember the last visit of Hibs?